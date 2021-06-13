Joan (Raymond) Pope

Aug. 16, 1940—June 5, 2021

CANTON — Joan Pope, 80, of Canton, NY and formerly of Blue Mountain Lake, NY, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Florence (Wheeler) and Ralph D. Raymond. Joan attended elementary school in Blue Mountain Lake and graduated from Indian Lake Central School. During her high school years, she worked at Steamboat Landing as a waitress.

She was employed at SUNY Canton. During her years of service, she held multiple positions including Director of Alumni Affairs and Assistant to the Vice President for Academic Affairs prior to her retirement in 2002. She enjoyed her many years working at the college.

Joan was very active in various ministries at St. Mary’s Church in Canton. She loved playing cards with her friends, going out to eat and working on the family genealogy. Joan was very proud of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cherishing each moment with them all.

She was predeceased by her parents and sisters: Elizabeth Raymond and Katherine Henschel.