QUEENSBURY—Joan R. Hayden, 79, of Angel Lane, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, following her battle with cancer at Haynes House of Hope, Granville.

Born on February 28, 1944, at Glens Falls Hospital, she was raised by her loving grandparents, Guy and Iva Kate (Clemons) Stone. She was a graduate of Corinth High School.

She married the love of her life, Thomas J. Hayden on April 15, 1967, at the Church of the Holy Infancy, Lake Luzerne. Tom passed away on August 11, 2020. Together, they enjoyed 53 years of marriage and are now reunited in heaven.

After graduating from Albany Business College, she worked as an Executive Assistant in Manhattan. Later, on Long Island, Joan and Tom raised three boys together. Every weekend Joan would help run the concession stands at the St. John of God Roller Hockey Rink founded by Tom. Following Tom’s retirement in 1995, they moved back to upstate New York.

Joan enjoyed reading, one of her favorite authors was John Grisham. She loved baking, every Thanksgiving and Christmas she would whip up about 15 pies along with her famous 24 hour salad passed down by her Aunt Mary, finding a good buy at a garage sale, spending time with her family, going on cruises to the Caribbean. She also had a passion for growing and tending to her beautiful flowers.

She is predeceased by her grandparents, Guy and Iva Kate (Clemons) Stone, her parents, Merrill Walkup and Shirley Lightsey, her siblings: Linda Thompson, Buddy G. McCarthy, Danny P. McCarthy, her loving husband, Thomas J. Hayden, and her great-grandson, Jailyn Tayvon Lewis.

Survivors include her siblings: Johnny McCarthy, Bobby McCarthy and Cheri; her three sons: Danny (Kim) Hayden of Lindenhurst, Kevin (Nicole) Hayden of Lake Luzerne, and Denis (Vicky) Hayden of Queensbury; grandchildren: Brandon, Michael, Emiko, Anna (Jay), Katie, Christina, Jacqueline, Briana, and Lucas; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Friday, April 14, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

A funeral service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the funeral home.

Private burial will be in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.