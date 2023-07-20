Dec. 1, 1924—July 2, 2023

GRANVILLE — Joan (Pekins) Macura, 98, of Granville, NY passed away peacefully on July 2, 2023.

Joan is survived by her sister, Jacquelyn Marlow; goddaughter, Michele Marlow O’Brien and her husband, James, their children: Jason, Theresa, and Jacquelyn; as well as many nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her husband, George Macura, her parents, Lawrence and Theresa Pekins, brothers: Lawrence, Vincent, Frank, Richard and Robert Pekins and sisters: Hazel Andrews, Evelyn Place, Jane Mullen and Jean Pilvinis.

Born Dec. 1, 1924 in Salem, NY, Joan attended Washington Academy and was a graduate of Troy Business School.

On Oct. 25, 1952 she married George Macura of Granville with whom she shared a love for the outdoors.

Joan worked for many years at General Electric in Fort Edward, NY and was an active lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a member of the Green Mountain Club, the Vermont Ski Touring Club and volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America.

Throughout Joan’s life she touched and inspired the lives of many people. Joan was always willing to share her skills in fishing, hunting and camping. As a member of the Audubon Society she shared similar interests with many friends and fellow enthusiasts. Her outdoor activities also included cross country skiing where she participated in some of the country’s first ski tours. Joan will be remembered through the tales of her many adventures in the great outdoors.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 26, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church in Granville.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan’s honor to the American Legion Auxiliary of Granville, NY.