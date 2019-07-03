September 27, 1925 — June 25, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Joan Mary Tramposch, 93, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 with her daughter, Diane, by her side.
Born on Sept. 27, 1925 in Queens, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Donelan.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Rudolph Tramposch; a brother, John Donelan; sisters-in-law, Eleanor (John) Papa and Mary (Martin) Sauer; and her beloved cat, Snuggles.
Joan graduated from John Adams High School in Ozone Park, New York and later went on to work for Prudential Insurance.
On a blind date, she met Rudolph Tramposch of Richmond Hill, who later became her beloved husband and companion of 59 years. They were married on Oct. 26, 1946, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Richmond Hill. She and Rudy’s marriage was one of true love, which not only withstood the test of time, but was a beautiful example of what real partnership, compromise, respect and dedication look like.
After vacationing in Lake George in 1954, Joan, Rudy and their family relocated from West Hempstead and purchased property on Route 9, where they built and operated the Wishing Well Motel for 23 years before retiring in 1978.
Her family and friends will always remember Joan as a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was happiest taking care of her family and spending quality time with them. She especially loved to have her family gathered around her table to celebrate holidays and special occasions. Joan had a generous spirit and was always a blessing to those around her.
She enjoyed traveling and always looked forward to spending time in Cape Cod each year with family. The highlight of her week was getting her hair done at Tru Colors. She loved to go shopping, especially if it meant spending time with her daughter, Diane, or spoiling her granddaughters. Joan has always enjoyed listening to her son, Tom, play the piano and singing along to the old classic songs and of course, laughing till she cried with her best friend, Joan Willard.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Diane Middleton and her husband, Dan, of Fort Ann; her son, Tom Tramposch and his wife, Ginny, of Glens Falls; two granddaughters, Heidi Dickerson and her husband, Jason, of Cheshire, Massachusetts and Kristi Thalmann and her husband, Stephen, of Camden; two great-granddaughters, Abigail and Rachael Dickerson also of Cheshire, Massachusetts; and two step great-grandchildren, Jessica Thalmann and Stephen Thalmann Jr. of Camden; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Joan will forever be admired for her sweet spirit, her words of encouragement, her grace, and her warm loving hugs and for always reminding us how lucky we are and no matter what, she will always love us more.
At her request, there will be no calling hours and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. On Joan’s behalf, her family expresses sincere appreciation for the love and care provided by her caregivers at the Glens Falls Center. In her memory, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or perform a random act of kindness... “pay it forward.”
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.