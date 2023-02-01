Joan M. Walker

Nov. 15, 1933—Jan. 24, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Joan S. Walker, 89, went to the arms of the lord, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Nov. 15, 1933, in Ticonderoga, NY, she was the daughter of the late Elwin Swinton and Stella (Noel) Swinton.

On June 27, 1954, she married the love of her life, John J. Walker at the Ticonderoga Methodist Church.

Joan attended Crown Point High School. She was proud to have worked at the Silver Bay Resort on Lake George. Later working as a secretary for Broughton Corporation. She also co-founded and operated Walker Logging Supply from 1982-2008, working alongside her loving husband of 64 years. She loved telling us stories about all her life experience.

Joan enjoyed many hobbies. She was known for baking pies, and her famous Christmas fudge that she would drop off to friends and family. She truly enjoyed sewing, and would often be making duck towels for newborns, hemming pants or a dress for someone she knew. She spent many long hours on custom needlepoint Christmas stockings for her five grandchildren. Joan was known to refurnish furniture but was most proud of the antique sleigh she refurbished. A long-time member of the Harrisena Church and the Women’s Association, she always helped with luncheons, or the annual chicken BBQ at church. She loved traveling, and spending time with her many friends and family members, especially her children and grandchildren.

Her grandchildren lovingly referred to their Nana as the best cook around!

Joan was predeceased by her father, Elwin Swinton, mother, Stella Swinton, brothers: Ronald Swinton and Charles Swinton, and her husband, John J. Walker.

Those left to cherish Joan’s memory are her son, Brian Walker and his wife, Anne of Queensbury; her daughter, Michele Walker and her fiance, John Carpenter of Queensbury; her loving grandchildren: Ashley Staunches, Jonathan Staunches, Catherine Walker, Matthew Walker and Evelyn Walker of Queensbury; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins including: Charles Swinton, Jr., Kelly Swinton, Chip and Christine Lawrence, Paige and Debbie Lawrence, Bill and Christy Clairmont.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.

A memorial will take place at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Lamont Robinson, officiating.

A reception will immediately follow at Harrisena Community Church, 1616 Ridge Road, Queensbury.

Donations can be made in Joan’s name to the Women’s Association at Harrisena Church, 1616 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home.