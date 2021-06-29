Joan M. Jay

Jan. 28, 1940—June 25, 2021
GRANVILLE — Joan M. (Jakway) Jay, age 81, passed away on June 25, 2021, at Granville Center after losing her battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Joan was born on January 28, 1940, the daughter of Orville and Virginia (Campney) Jay.
Joan enjoyed bingo. She loved to crochet and garden. But her favorite was hopping in the car for a ride…without a destination with her husband.
She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Richard Jakway; and her husband, Gerald Jay.
Survivors are her children: Sandra Dimick (Scott), Cynthia Rivers, Gerald P. Jay, Denise Boutin (Pablo) David Jay, Penny Cutter, Sherry Jay and Edward Jay (Amy). She was blessed to be a grandmother to 20 and great grandmother to 24. She is also survived by her sisters: Betty Jakway and Barbara Palmer.
Special thanks to Bob and favorite CNA Kayla-the Ducks are swimming.
A funeral service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY with the Rev. Gordon Harlow. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Wells Village Cemetery in Wells, VT.
