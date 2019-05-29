{{featured_button_text}}
Joan M. Andrews

March 10, 1940 — May 25, 2019

GREENWICH — Joan M. Andrews, 79, of Greenwich passed away peacefully Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Saratoga Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 10, 1940 in East Greenwich, she was the daughter of the late William and Sara (Bain) Morrison.

Joan retired from Samaritan Hospital after 32 years of service, and Glens Falls Hospital, Greenwich Family Health Center after 11 years of service. Joan especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, her trips to Atlantic City, shopping, playing bingo and gatherings with family and friends.

Left to cherish Joan’s memory are her loving husband of 52 years, Jon Andrews; and children, Jon (Susan) Andrews and Julie Carruthers. She is also survived by her brother, Glen (Linda) Morrison; sister-in-law, Donna Morrison; sister, Gladys Sheldon; her cherished grandchildren, Paige and Justin Carruthers, Kaitlin (Samuel) Steinberg and Samuel Andrews; great-granddaughter, Clara Steinberg; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her brothers, Donald and William “Jim” Morrison Jr.; and sisters, Eileen (Nathan) Deyoe and Sandra (Kenneth) Rozell.

A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge. A celebration of Joan’s life for family and friends will be at the Greenwich VFW, 60 Abeel Ave., Greenwich, following the graveside service.

At Joan’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A special thank you for their care of Joan to Dr. Rodney Ying, William Schafer, PA, Norman Bovee, PA and the Saratoga Hospital cardiac unit and staff.

Memorials may be made in Joan’s memory to the Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834; or to the Greenwich Fire Department, 60 Hill St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem, is assisting the Andrews family.

