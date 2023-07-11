Joan (Lamont) Dean

Feb. 10, 1933 - July 7, 2023

SCHENECTADY/FORMERLY OF GLENS FALLS-Our beloved mother Joan (Lamont) Dean, 90, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2023 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.

She truly defined motherhood and was a respected and much loved member of the Glens Falls community and will be truly missed.

Born on February 10, 1933 in Glens Falls, Joan received her Teaching degree from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh. With the exception of the time spent at college, she lived her entire life in Glens Falls.

After college, she went to work for the Glens Falls School system where she spent her entire decades long career teaching kindergarten at the Big Cross Street School.

She loved spending time on Lake George with family and was often found spoiling her seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren at her pool where she loved to host family gatherings. She also enjoyed downhill skiing at Gore Mountain although you could sometimes hear her grumbling about the cold.

Joan loved her time volunteering with the Glens Falls Hospital Guild where her warm smile and bubbly personality always made patients feel better. A member of the PTA for years and an avid bridge player, Joanie was never one to sit still for long. Her personality and huge caring heart made an impression on anyone she met.

In addition to her parents, Earl and Helen Lamont, Joan was predeceased by her first husband, Robert V. Lesperence in 1979. Survivors include her husband of almost forty years, Allan Dean of Schenectady; her children: Jill Taylor along with her husband Nicholas, Robert Lesperence and his fiancee, Teresa Hayward and Amy Palmer; grandchildren: Jennifer Stafford, Madison Agardi, Nicholas Taylor, Sarah Hall, Molly Buono, David Lesperence and Megan Kellerhouse; great-grandchildren: Regan Lesperence, Aria Lesperence, Parker Stafford, Hayley Stafford, Emereigh Stafford, Gracie Taylor, Lily Taylor, Jackson Buono, Cooper Buono, George Hall; and her beloved dog, Lily. Also surviving are dear friends: Betty Charles, Delcore Potter and Leslie O'Neil who were like brothers and sisters to her; her step-children: Linda (Richard) Strohl, Catherine (Thomas) Ayers, Susan (David) Wilson, Barbara (Michael) Bednarz; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Calling hours are scheduled at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Church of the Messiah on Glen Street at 10:00 a.m. with Mother Jean DeVaty officiating.

The family would like to send their deepest gratitude to the staff at Ingersoll Place in Schenectady where Joan lived the last eight months of her life.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be sent to the Open Door Mission at 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.LLS.org.