Jan. 28, 1936—March 9, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Joan Lambert, 86, peacefully went to be with the Lord, Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022 at Washington Center in Argyle, NY. Born on Jan. 28, 1936 in Utica, NY, she moved to Fort Edward, NY with her late husband, Larry, shortly after they were married on Sept. 7, 1980.

Joan worked for several years as the head bank teller at Marine Midland in Utica, and after moving to the area, spent her time at home being an amazing mom.

Joan was an avid bingo player, loved country music but most of all loved listening to her late husband Larry, play steel guitar with his band New Country. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and she and Larry will always be remembered for their strong faith in God.

Joan was predeceased by her husband Larry, who died June 6, 2020; and her sister-in-law, Patricia Dixon of Gansevoort, NY.

She is survived by her children: Karry Martindale and husband (Kevin) of Whitehall, NY, Sherry Annutto and husband (Dan) of Ilion, NY, and Debbie Lucenti and husband (Frank) of Rome, NY; her grandchildren: Logan, Riley, Kaylin, Alan, Conlin, Alyse, Rachael and Frank; and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to longtime friends of the family, Gail and Scott Whittemore of Hudson Falls, NY and niece, Christine Collins and husband (Burke) for help with care and support through everything.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls, NY. A service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.