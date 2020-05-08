× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Feb. 23, 1937 — May 4, 2020

WARRENSBURG — Joan L. Tryon, 83, of Golf Course Road, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home following a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.

Born February 23, 1937 in Moriah, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth (Sausville) Welch.

She married Russell Tryon on December 7, 1952 in Port Henry. The couple moved to Warrensburg in 1964 where Russell was employed by R. J. Sweet Lumber Company until his untimely passing on July 28, 1991.

She was a longtime member of the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, but above all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and beloved husband, she is predeceased by siblings, Kathy Ann Welch, Raymond Welch and Johnny Welch.