Feb. 23, 1937 — May 4, 2020
WARRENSBURG — Joan L. Tryon, 83, of Golf Course Road, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home following a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.
Born February 23, 1937 in Moriah, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth (Sausville) Welch.
She married Russell Tryon on December 7, 1952 in Port Henry. The couple moved to Warrensburg in 1964 where Russell was employed by R. J. Sweet Lumber Company until his untimely passing on July 28, 1991.
She was a longtime member of the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, but above all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and beloved husband, she is predeceased by siblings, Kathy Ann Welch, Raymond Welch and Johnny Welch.
She is survived by her children, Gloria Jean Edmunds and her husband, Donald of Warrensburg, Gary Tryon and his wife, Patty of Queensbury; grandchildren, Gigi Edmunds-Perry and her husband, Dale of Warrensburg, Doni Dickinson and her husband, Jimmy of South Glens Falls, Josh Tryon and his wife, Terri of Lake George, and Galen Tryon of Queensbury, and Matthew Perry and his companion Kimi of Warrensburg; great-grandchildren, Jordan Quintal, Ava Dickinson, Allie Dickinson, Alexis Tryon, Josh Tryon, and Julie Tryon; her siblings, Elizabeth Santorella, Tammy Gregory, Penny Trombley, Howard Welch, Earl Welch, Stanley Welch, and Michael Welch; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the recent pandemic, there are no calling hours scheduled. Burial will be conducted privately in Warrensburg Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate. Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.
