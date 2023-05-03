Dec. 23, 1939—May 1, 2023

MIDDLE GRANVILLE — Joan L. Jones, 83, of Middle Granville, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital. Born Dec. 23, 1939, in Oswego, NY, she was the daughter of John P. Kipp and Mary Rita (Heagerty) Kipp. She grew up in Glens Falls in 1957.

Joan married John A. Jones on Jan. 20, 1962, at St. Michael the Archangel in South Glens Falls. They made their home in Middle Granville, NY for 61 years.

Joan spent 25 years working for the Granville Central School, first in the business office and later as a teaching assistant in special education. Joan was active as a leader in both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, as well as 4-H.

She loved reading and served on the Board of Directors, and was also a volunteer at the Pember Library, Granville, NY. During the formation of the Slate Valley Museum in Granville, NY, Joan volunteered her time and talents in assisting with research and cataloguing of exhibits and archives.

Joan’s greatest joy was hosting family holidays and gatherings, and welcoming international travelers from Ireland and Wales.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Middle Granville, NY, until its closing. There she was active in the Rosary Altar Society, volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister delivering communion to local nursing homes, and taught First Communion classes for several years.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Michael F. Kipp, her sisters-in-law: Pauline Jones, and Arlene M. Jones and brother-in-law Elmer E. Jones, Jr.

She is survived by her husband John A. Jones; daughters: Connie (Fred) Clark and Theresa Jones; and sons: Christopher (Maureen) and Kevin and his girlfriend Heather. The apples of her eye were her grandchildren: Sarah Clark Murphy (Matthew), Lauren Clark, Anthony and Marissa Jones, and Ryan, Aidan, and Abigail Jones; and their mother Karen whose activities and accomplishments gave her great pride. Joan is also survived by the children of her brother, Michael and his wife Mary: David, Bernie and Stephen Kipp; and brother-in-law Elmer’s children: Melody Wilson, Michael and Elmer Jones III, Darlene Ellis and Cindy Williams; as well as her brother-in-law, Daniel Jones and children: Paul Jones and Danielle Foy and their children.

Calling hours will be Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville, NY with Rev. Robert Powhida presiding. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Middle Granville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Joan’s memory to the Pember Library or the Slate Valley Museum, both in Granville, NY.