June 29, 1932 — June 19, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Joan L. Blackburn, 86, our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother went to the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Joan was born June 29, 1932, in Glens Falls. She was the youngest daughter of Lawrence W. Prairie and Laurine (Cartier) Prairie.
Joan graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1951. After high school, Joan worked for Musler’s Womens Clothing store on Ridge Street in downtown Glens Falls, where she modeled and decorated the display windows, which she so enjoyed. Joan also worked as a beauty counselor advising on products and skin care techniques.
Joan married the love of her life, Loren H. Blackburn, on Jan. 3, 1953 at Saint Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls.
Loren predeceased her on June 16, 2017 after 64 years of loving marriage. In addition to her parents, Joan was also predeceased by her youngest son Christopher, sister, Marie Daly and brother, Gerald Prairie.
While raising her four children, Joan received her real estate license and enjoyed her time as a residential real estate salesperson. Joan had a love of home decorating, sewing, cooking and creating her own special recipes. Her favorite pastime was baking and she had a passion for creating wonderful cakes, cookies and her famous pies for all to enjoy.
In 1976, Joan persuaded Loren to once again paint as he did in their early years of their marriage. In 1977, Loren started painting once again, which led to a 40 year career as a nationally renowned watercolor artist. Joan was Loren’s biggest supporter and often was the go-to for the approval of the composition. As a tribute to Joan, Loren always painted Joan’s name in his paintings, which became a challenge for all to find.
Survivors include her sons Kevin and his wife, Lorraine (Baldwin), of West Fort Ann, Brian and his wife, Andrea (Cushman), of Queensbury; her daughter Valerie (Blackburn) Romleski and her husband, Daryl, (who Joan referred to as her ”4th son”) of Queensbury. Her seven grandchildren include; Philip (Amy), Stacy Blackburn and Taylor, Alanna and Sage Blackburn; Kory Randall and Joshua (Mackenzie) Romleski, as well as, two great-grandchildren Adrianna and Mandy, sisters Claire Pfeifer of Riverside, California, Eleanor Aikens of Dover, Tennessee, Joyce McCormick of Burnt Hills and Robert Prairie of Scotia.
Our family would like to thank the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau and the Community Hospice of Saratoga County (Alice) for the loving care that Joan received.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday June 24, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Arrangements are being made by Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Community Hospice of Saratoga County or Haynes House of Hope in Granville.
