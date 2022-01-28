May 4, 1943—Jan. 24, 2022

WHITEHALL — Joan I. Daniels, 78, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness. Joan was born on May 4, 1943 in Whitehall, NY. She was the daughter of Francis and Harriet Therrien.

Joan married the love of her life, Joseph Daniels, on Sept. 12, 1964. They were married 53 years until his death on Nov. 6, 2017. Joan cherished her family more than anything else. She spoiled her children and grandchildren and loved being around them. She loved working with pictures on her computer along with Facebook. Many nights she spent playing trivia with her family. She loved watching tennis, especially Roger Federer. She had a great sense of humor and we could always count on her for a great laugh, even if it’s helping Joey do a silly video. Joan loved camping every year with her family and watching Lifetime movies.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Joseph, along with her sisters: Faye, Sandra; her brother, Ronald; and her brothers-in-law: Bucky and Donald.

Survivors include her children: Kim Daniels, Melia St. Clair (Thomas), Joey Daniels (Heather); her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy: Ryan and Daniel St. Clair (Courtney), Aiden and Ayla Daniels. She is also survived by her brother, Gary; sisters-in-law: Carol and Joann; and several nieces and nephews.

At Joan’s request there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Joan’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

