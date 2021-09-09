Joan H. Pauquette

Always caring and compassionate, after her children were grown Joan shared her talent for caring for others while employed as a personal care assistant for the elderly and infirmed through the Dorset Nurses and Manchester Home Health.

Joan was a proud member of the D.A.R. and Wells Historical Society. She treasured her family’s history and photos which she enjoyed sharing with her cousin and family historian, Neil Garner. Joan kept large scrapbooks of every newspaper clipping regarding family marriages, births, deaths, and accomplishments, and in her last years, as her memory faded, they provided her great comfort as she spent hours reading and studying her albums.

Joan’s whole world was her home. She decorated the house for each holiday, and while she did not possess a passion for cooking, it was always open for large family gatherings. She enjoyed tending her flower gardens, antiquing, and going for a Sunday ride. Her mother, sisters and daughters were her best friends, along with Gladys Waite, Virginia Armer, and Nadine Lake.

Joan was a loving and generous wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family above all else, especially her niece, Michelle Pauquette, and nephew, Bernard “Butch” Pauquette, whom she loved and protected after the death of their mother, her sister, Jerry.