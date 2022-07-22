May 7, 1930—July 20, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Joan H. Gerhardt, 92, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2022, at Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau.

Born May 7, 1930, in Hempstead, NY she was the daughter of Raymond E. and Helen J. (Woerner) Kinsey.

Joan graduated from Hempstead High School in 1949. She worked as a secretary after high school. Joan married Robert G. Gerhardt on Nov. 16, 1952 at the Methodist Church of Hempstead, NY.

Some of her enjoyments in life included knitting, needlepoint, and puzzles.

In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her husband, Robert G. Gerhardt, and grandparents, Edward and Grace (Rhodes) Kinsey, and Felix and Martha Woerner.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Robin (Gerhardt) Linkens and her husband Dennis of Queensbury, and Geary R. Gerhardt and his wife Wendy of Amityville; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be private and the convenience of the family.

Burial will also be private at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to doctors, nurses, and staff at The Terrace, Home of the Good Shepherd and Community Hospice of Saratoga for all their care and support.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.