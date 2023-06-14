Sept. 14, 1935—June 13, 2023

GREENWICH — Joan (Germain) Lapitsky, 87, passed away at home on June 13, 2023.

Born Sept. 14, 1935 in Greenwich, NY, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Inez (Taylor) Germain.

Joan retired from Yaddo, an artist retreat, in Saratoga Springs, NY. In her younger days, she was involved in Boy Scouts as a Den Mother, 4-H volunteer, the Vereernheit Circle at Fort Miller Reformed Church, and a Home Bureau member.

In recent years, Joan was involved with the Senior Citizens in Schuylerville, a member of the Old Saratoga Reformed Church, and was dedicated to her community by creating sewing and crochet donations to the Old Saratoga Reformed Church and Albany Medical Neonatal Unit.

In addition to her parents, Joan is predeceased by her husband, Walter Lapitsky.

Survivors include her three children: Laurie Lapitsky Covert (Daniel), Janet Lapitsky, Stephen Lapitsky (Barbara); her siblings: Jean Germain Peck and Keith Germain (Linda); her grandchildren: Shelby Hayes Wilson (Jonathan), Aaron Hayes, Kent Hayes (Nadia), Joshua Abdullah, Brandon Abdullah, Ciarra Abdullah, Amanda Lapitsky Sharrow (Grant), Marcus Lapitsky (Maria), Kara Lapitsky Fox (Jon); and several great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. following the calling hours with Rev. Susan Kerr officiating.

Interment will follow the services at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations can be made to the Old Saratoga Reformed Church, 48 Pearl St., Schuylerville, NY 12871 or to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 171 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs NY 12866.