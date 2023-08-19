June 27, 1936—Aug. 17, 2023

GREENWICH — Joan Frances DeRagon, 87, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully at home under the care of Hospice on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Greenwich, NY, on June 27, 1936, to the late Leslie and Frances (Baldwin) Burns.

Joan didn’t have a mean bone in her body, she was such a sweet person. She had a natural motherly instinct and persona. She attended Greenwich Central School, and worked briefly there, before achieving her LPN certification. For over 30 years she worked in the Maternity Ward of the Mary McClellan Hospital. Most babies born between 1975 and 1999 were rocked by her loving arms. She enjoyed spending the holidays making Santa hats for the newborns, and entertaining family and friends at her dinner table. Joan sang in the United Church Choir for many years, enjoyed reading mystery novels, bowling, and travelling.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth G. DeRagon Sr.; sister Karen (Burns) “Pat” Patterson of WA; brother, William (Sherry) Burns of Greenwich; sons-in-law William Allen of Cossayuna and James Wilcox of Greenwich; two great-grandchildren Laurel Kuzmich of Salem, VA, and Tanner Shinski of Greenwich.

Joan is survived by her six children Denise Wilcox of Greenwich; Yvonne (Paul) Kuzmich of Greenwich, Karen Bain of Hoboken, NJ, Ken Jr. (Tracy) DeRagon of Malta, Lynnette (Todd) Pacheco of Greenwich and Sandra Huffer of Greenwich; 14 grandchildren Bonnie (David) Boddery of Greenwich, Kate (David) Wasserman of Ballston Spa, James Wilcox Jr. of Greenwich, Stephen (Jennifer) Wilcox of Salem, Brian (Candace) Kuzmich of Cambridge, Kevin Kuzmich of Greenwich, Aaron (Jessica) Kuzmich of Greenwich, Justin (Sidney) Kuzmich of Salem, VA, Olivia, and Alice DeRagon of Malta and Samantha DeRagon of Iowa City, IA, Amy Lynn DeRagon of Greenwich, Sarah (Chris Shinski) Huffer of Greenwich, and Michael Huffer of Salem; 21 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834 with Rev. Keith Mann officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations in Joan’s name may be made to Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. The family wishes to thank the nurses at Saratoga Community Hospice for their excellent heartfelt care of Joan.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.