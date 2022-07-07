April 24, 1943—July 4, 2022

OLMSTEDVILLE — Joan Elizabeth Mueller, 79, passed away Monday July 4, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 24, 1943 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Leona M. (Gonyea) McNally.

Joan was the proprietor of Joan’s Beauty Shop for nearly 50 years. She enjoyed family gatherings, and snowmobiling at the Opalescent and East River Camps where she received the nick name the “Flying Tomato”. She also enjoyed grooming her Poodles and driving her Corvette to car races.

Joan will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her infant daughter, Joan Mueller, two brothers Thomas and John McNally.

Survivors include her husband of 59 1/2 years Robert T. Mueller whom she married Dec. 22, 1962; her children: Jan (Sean) Hogan, William (Geanette) Mueller, Sheri (Justin) Boyd; two sisters: Judy (Jack) VanDerwarker, Shirley (Carl) Olden; five grandchildren: Shelby Hogan, Jessey Mueller, Jonathan Mueller, Thomas Donahue, McKinley Boyd; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Olmstedville, NY. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Irishtown. A Life Celebration will follow the interment at Jan and Sean Hogan’s home, 759 Church Road, Olmstedville, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 635 Church, Olmstedville, NY 12857.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.