March 5, 1938—Nov. 9, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Joan Elizabeth (Lynch) Ouellette, 84 passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at the St. Francis Hospital of Greenville, SC with her loving daughter at her side.

Born on March 5, 1938 in Catskill, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Muriel (Studley) Lynch.

She graduated from Fort Ann High School in 1956. In high school, Joan played clarinet and engaged in choir, drama, sports, and cheerleading. Joan was married to her loving husband Richard for 54 years. They both enjoyed being members of the Catholic Church and raised five children together. Joan worked for 20 years at Warrensburg Central School. She started her career as a secretary in the Guidance Office and moved over to the Principal’s Office where she was fondly known as Mrs. “O.”

As a mother, she engaged in cheerleading. As a grandmother, she engaged in cheerleading. Anyone who knew her knew she was a cheerleader through and through.

She loved going to the beach and had a deep appreciation for lighthouses. She enjoyed traveling and one of her favorite places to vacation was coastal Maine, particularly in Islesboro.

She absolutely loved playing cards with her Warrensburg friends every chance she got. She was immensely proud of and loved hearing about her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed reading up until her last day. She had a remarkably strong faith that saw her through many challenges over the course of her life. She enjoyed living for 44 years on a beautiful bend of the Schroon River.

In addition to Joan’s parents she was predeceased by her husband Richard, her brothers: Jay Lynch and Larry Lynch, her sister, Maureen Lewis, daughter-in-law, Lisa Evans, and her granddaughter, Randi Lynn Evans.

Left to cherish her memories include her four sons: Norman (Barbara) Ouellette of Green Island, Michael (fiance Lena) Ouellette of Jeffersonville, VT, Charles Evans of Knoxville, TN, and Steven (Patricia) Ouellette of Coventry, CT; her daughter, Laureen (David) Selby of Simpsonville, SC; and her brothers: Robert (Cathy) Lynch of South Glens Falls, and Michael (Madeline) Lynch of Altamont, NY. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Heather Wood, Nicholas Ouellette, Kaitlin King, Jeffery and Charlotte Ouellette, Brooke and Drew Evans, Jillian Burniche, Eric and Elise Ouellette, Emily Ayoubi, and Madisyn and Shaelyn Selby; and her three great-grandchildren: Alessandra and Ellena Ouellette, and Rory King; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Hospital of Greenville, SC for their compassionate care for Joan. We are forever grateful to them all.

In lieu of flowers, Joan has requested donations be sent to her granddaughter: Brooke Evans c/o Cathy Lafond-Evans, 33 Milton Ave., Warrensburg NY 12885, to offset medical costs in her battle with mitochondrial disease.

Friends may call on Joan’s family from 3 p.m.–6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main Street, Warrensburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at St. Cecilia’s Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg with Father Busch officiating. A rite of committal will follow at St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Hudson Street, Warrensburg.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.