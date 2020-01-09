Feb. 27, 1929 — Dec. 31, 2019
GREENWICH — Joan E. McArthur Fiske passed away Dec. 31, 2019. Born Feb. 27, 1929 on the family farm in Bald Mountain, near Greenwich, she was the daughter of the late John McArthur and Esther Kenyon McArthur. A graduate of Pittsfield High School, she married John Fiske on June 6, 1948. Joan worked mainly in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at Sears Roebuck & Co., and at General Electric Co., as a manger in the cost accounting office. She retired in her 70’s as an office assistant in probate/family court. She moved from New Lebanon, back to the Bald Mountain area, to the McArthur-Sauert farm in Greenwich, where she enjoyed caring for her horses. With her farming heritage, she decided to preserve the land for agriculture and granted an easement to the Agricultural Stewardship Association, Inc.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John; her only child, Alice Fiske Kueppers; her step-father, Howard Barber; and her only sibling, Arlene McArthur Waite Wilford. Survivors are three generations of nieces and nephews that remember her with love; and special friends, Arlene McLeod (Ron) of Bothell, Washington, Robert Nopper and Alan Hutchinson of Salem.
A very special thank you to the staff of Berkshire Country Home Care and HospiceCare in the Berkshires for the excellent care they gave her. There will be no calling hours. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn St., Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on a later date in the spring. Burial will be in the Cemetery of the Evergreens in New Lebanon.
DERY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, or a humane society of your choice, can be made in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
