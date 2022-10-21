Dec. 5, 1958—Oct. 19, 2022

PORTER CORNERS — Joan E. Colson, 63, of North Greenfield Road, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Albany Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.

Born on Dec. 5, 1958 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late James and Evelyn (Cowles) Goodnow.

Joan attended Saratoga Springs High School.

She met the love of her life, Keith Colson in 1979, and the couple has resided for many years in Porter Corners.

Joan was employed for several years at the Rip Van Dam Hotel in Saratoga Springs and several other various jobs over the years.

She also was a former Cub Scout leader in Corinth for several years.

Joan enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, dominos, various board games, and traveling with her family, especially on cruises, and she also loved her cats. She loved baseball, and enjoyed coaching, scoring and taking her sons to all their games. But the most important thing to Joan was being with her family.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by two siblings, Gregory Goodnow and Jane Dowdell; one niece, Jennifer; and one nephew, Steve.

Survivors besides her loving husband of many years; four children: Melissa MacDonald (Steven) of Sprakers, Steven Jones (Jessica) of Mayfield, Daniel Colson of Porter Corners, and Neil Colson (Kaitlin) of Saratoga Springs; 12 grandchildren: Steven, Owen, Janessa, Joshua, Natasha, Ian, Kayleigh, Emma, Alexander, Gregory, Isaac, and Milo; four sisters: Jean Bensen (Fred) of Corinth, Judy Shinn (Don) of Wilton, Janet Baker of Greenfield Center, and Jackie Green (Rick) of Milford; many nieces and nephews; and her longtime friend, Linda Bradley.

Friends may call from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Celebration of Joan’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Steven Harness, officiating.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the nurses at the Saratoga Hospital ER and the nurses at the Albany Medical Center ICU/2nd floor, for their kindness and compassionate care given to Joan during her illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials can take the form of donations to the local Hospice of your choice.