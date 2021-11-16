Feb. 26, 1934—Nov. 14, 2021

PORTER CORNERS — Joan E. Baker, 87, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her home. She was born in Porter Corners, NY on February 26, 1934 to Joseph and Clarabell Burton.

Joan was the secretary for the Superintendent of the Saratoga Springs School District for many years. She enjoyed her flower gardens and feeding the birds. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling and went on many cruises with her family. Her greatest joy was her family and she treasured the time she spent with them.

She was predeceased by her children: Ronald Baker, Jr., Joseph Baker, and Kathi Vincek, and her granddaughter Monica Vincek. Joan is survived by her son Kim Schyberg, Sr.; daughters: Valerie Baker and Vickie Brown; grandchildren: Kim, Cindy, Samantha, Kristi, Rebecca, Ron, Andrew, and Vanessa; brother Joseph Burton (Ellie); sister Joyce Woodard (Ed); and several great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in Middle Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Joan may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.