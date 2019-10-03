June 14, 1931 — Sept. 30, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Joan Cooper, 88, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at her home in Queensbury. Born on June 14, 1931 in Lumberland, New York she was the daughter of Thomas Cooper and Francis (Prophet) Cooper. Joan lived at the Wilton Developmental Center before moving into her first CWI home, Landon Hill IRA, in 1995. She then spent many years in Lake George on Flat Rock Road and Chestertown, at Knapp Hill IRA before moving to Ryan Ave IRA in Queensbury with her housemates.
Joan’s vibrant personality brought so many laughs over the years. She was the happiest playing with zipper purses, ripping things apart and tossing pillows around the house. Her giggle was infectious and often followed by a mischievous grin to indicate she was keeping you on your toes. The house staff have many fond memories of Joan innocently snooping in her housemate’s rooms for treasures she would then keep hidden in her top dresser drawer. She enjoyed 3D movies and cheesecake. Joan had a love for the simple things in life and reminded us all how those simple things bring us together.
She was loved by all the staff at the IRAs she lived in as well as the DSPs at Schroon River Day Hab. We would like to thank all of those people who were Joan’s support system over the years and who were dedicated to ensuring she had a long and fulfilled life.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.
A memorial service will take place at Ryan Ave IRA in her honor.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.
