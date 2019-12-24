Aug. 17, 1926 — Dec. 21, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Joan Catherine Toole, 93, of Lincoln Street in Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility, following an extended illness.
Born on Aug. 17, 1926, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (O'Brien) Carrier.
Joan was a graduate of the Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1944.
On Sept. 7, 1947, she married John “Jack” A. Toole, at St. Mary's Church in Hudson Falls. Jack passed away on Sept. 24, 1974, after 27 years of marriage.
After raising her children, she worked many years for Bromley Imports and later retired from VW Weeks and Sons in Queensbury.
Joan was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. She enjoyed taking family trips to Maine, dining out and most of all hosting family celebrations.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Betty Carrier and her son, John “Jack” Toole.
She is survived by her children, James Toole and his wife, Nancy, of Glens Falls, Mary Jane Burns and her husband, Robert, of Glens Falls, Joanne Palmer and her husband, Scott, of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren, Christopher Toole (Melissa), Ryan Toole, Jonathan Palmer (Kristen), Alexa Toole and her fiancé, Nathan Palmer and Darren and David Graham-Messercola; her great grandchildren, Michael and Brandan Toole, Fallon and Gianna Toole and Alexander and Cameron Palmer; several very close nieces, nephews and cousins; and her brother-in-law, the Rev. Arthur Toole.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the park in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff on B Wing at Fort Hudson, Elaine Williams and Dr. Amy Hogan-Moulton.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Derby Park Fund, Glens Falls National Bank, 3019 Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
