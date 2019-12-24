Aug. 17, 1926 — Dec. 21, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Joan Catherine Toole, 93, of Lincoln Street in Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility, following an extended illness.

Born on Aug. 17, 1926, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (O'Brien) Carrier.

Joan was a graduate of the Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1944.

On Sept. 7, 1947, she married John “Jack” A. Toole, at St. Mary's Church in Hudson Falls. Jack passed away on Sept. 24, 1974, after 27 years of marriage.

After raising her children, she worked many years for Bromley Imports and later retired from VW Weeks and Sons in Queensbury.

Joan was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. She enjoyed taking family trips to Maine, dining out and most of all hosting family celebrations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Betty Carrier and her son, John “Jack” Toole.