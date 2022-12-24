Nov. 29, 1938—Dec. 20, 2022

HALFMOON — Joan C. Russell, 84, a resident of Halfmoon, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 29, 1938 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Charles and Beatrice (Emigh) Tisinger.

Joan retired from the Queensbury School District following 20 years of service as a secretary.

She was a lifelong member of the Greater Glens Falls Bible Baptist Church, Hudson Falls since 1970. Joan enjoyed drawing, painting and crocheting as well spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers: Charles Tisinger, Jr., Robert Tisinger and Donald Tisinger.

Joan is survived by her children: Amy (Clifton) Bliss of FL, James Russell, Jr. of Queensbury, and Terri (Paul) Colvin of Halfmoon; her grandchildren: Anthony Russell, Alicia Didio, Acer Megan Colvin and Rebecca Colvin; her brother, William (Cyndy) Tisinger of Wilton; sisters-in-law: Mary Tisinger of Queensbury, Lori Tisinger of VA; along with several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at the Greater Glens Falls Bible Baptist Church, 1 1/2 West St., Hudson Falls, NY.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greater Glens Falls Bible Baptist Church, 1 1/2 West St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the Albany Medical Center Hospital ICU and the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Emergency Squad.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.