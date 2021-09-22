Joan (Aurelia) Marsh Schlesinger

Joan earned her Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology and a Master’s in Social Work. She was a brilliant marriage and family therapist for many years in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey. In addition to her private practice work, she was also an Adjunct Professor in the School of Social Work at Rutgers University, as well as a clinical supervisor, community speaker and trainer with the Multicultural Family Institute in New Jersey where her work specialized in cultural diversity and white privilege, immigrant families, divorced and remarried families, and play therapy.