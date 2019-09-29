FLORIDA — Joan Audrey Facto, 78, passed away Sept. 11, 2019 in Trinity, Florida, the daughter of the late Wayne and Madeline Holcomb.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her five siblings.
Joan loved to laugh and was always up for an adventure, including zip lining and hot air balloon rides. In addition to her adventures, Joan enjoyed playing BINGO, and building puzzles. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Roger A. Facto; a son, Randy Facto and his wife, Wanda; daughters, Lori Dlugosz and her husband, Keith, Cynthia Haak and her husband, Curtis, and Kathy White and her husband, David; also her nine grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
