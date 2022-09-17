Joan Anne (McGreen) LaSarso

Dec. 6, 1935 - June 6, 2022

FORT EDWARD - Joan Anne (McGreen) LaSarso, 86, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Washington Center with her loving family by her side.

Born December 6, 1935 at the old Corinth Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Kathryn (Johnson) McGreen.

The McGreens moved to Glens Falls while Joan was a child, and she attended Abraham Wing School and later graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1953.

Joan was employed as a telephone operator, and then became a service representative for the Glens Falls Telephone Company.

On January 1, 1957, Joan married Nicholas LaSarso at St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward. During the time Nick taught at Fort Edward High School, Joan assisted him by chaperoning field trips, class outings, and proms. The students always enjoyed her company. Joan and her friends started a monthly pinochle club, and at the time of her passing, she was one of the last remaining members. Joan was an avid reader and the Fort Edward Library was like a second home to her. She was also an active member of the Fort Edward branch of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild where she served as treasurer for many years. Joan also volunteered with the Washington County Board of Elections. She enjoyed vacations with the Godfreys, visiting Jane and Ralph DiDominico in Stowe, VT, Hedges Lake with the Haydens, the Chounieres in Loon Lake, and attending gatherings at Nick's alma mater, Siena College. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Joan is predeceased by her grandmother, Mabel Johnson: as well as her in-laws; Michael and Maria (Bavaro) LaSarso, Laura (Jack) Tombs, Angelo LaSarso, Grace LaSarso, Michael (Anne) LaSarso, Dorothy LaSarso, Jenny (James) McCurry, Frances (Carl) Hafner, Josephine (Richard) Munro, and Jayne King LaSarso.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 66 years, Nick LaSarso, her children; Christine (Howard) Miles of Fort Edward, Thomas (Pamela) LaSarso of Endwell, NY; her grandchildren: Caitlin McIntyre (Jason Humiston) of Fort Edward, Craig LaSarso of Maine, and Bryan LaSarso of Endwell, NY, her brother-in-law Francis LaSarso of Fort Edward, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's name can be made to St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, to the Fort Edward Food Pantry, 131 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, or to the Fort Edward Free Library, 23 East Street, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.