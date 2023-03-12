Aug. 23, 1931—March 6, 2023

SAVANNAH, GA — Joan Ann (Rivette) Schyberg passed away on March 6, 2023 in her home in Savannah, GA where she moved in 1995. Born on Aug. 23, 1931 in Saratoga Springs, NY she was the daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Priester) Rivette.

Joan graduated from Corinth High School in 1948 where she was a member of the Honor Society. She attended Girls State her senior year.

After graduation Joan was employed by General Electric, followed by the Glens Falls Insurance Company. In the early 1970s, Joan went to work at Finch, Pruyn Paper Company where she went on to become the Secretary to the President and CEO of the company where she was affectionately known as “Mother Finch.”

She was an avid reader and a devout Catholic.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by a brother, Ed Rivette, and a sister, Laura Knapp. Survivors include her sons: Stephen (Terri) of Tempe, AZ, and Dr. Jeffrey Schyberg (Tracy) of Bluffton, SC; three granddaughers: Erica DuCray (Conner) of Tempe, AZ, Victoria Hebert (Nick) of Tempe, AZ; and her step-granddaughter, Macy English of Bluffton SC. She is also survived by her remaining siblings: Jim Rivette (Althea) of Corinth, NY, Mary Maloney (Bill) of Greenfield Center, NY and Florence “Curly” (John) Yannaci of Englewood, FL; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and her longtime caregiver, Pauline Motley.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Corinth, NY. The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Lung Association.