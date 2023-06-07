Aug. 23, 1931—March 6, 2023

CORINTH/SAVANNAH, GA — Joan Ann Rivette Schyberg passed away on March 6, 2023 in her home in Savannah, GA where she moved in 1995.

Born on Aug. 23, 1931 in Saratoga Springs, NY she was the daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Priester) Rivette.

Joan graduated from Corinth High School in 1948 where she was a member of the Honor Society. She attended Girls State her senior year.

After graduation Joan was employed by General Electric, followed by the Glens Falls Insurance Company. In the early 1970s, Joan went to work at Finch, Pruyn Paper Company, where she went on to become the Secretary to the President and CEO of the company and she was affectionately known as “Mother Finch.”

She was an avid reader and a devout Catholic.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by a brother, Ed Rivette, and a sister, Laura Knapp.

Survivors include her sons: Stephen (Terri) of Tempe, AZ, and Dr. Jeffrey Schyberg (Tracy) of Bluffton, SC; three granddaughters: Erica DuCray (Conner) of Tempe, AZ, Victoria Hebert (Nick) of Tempe, AZ and her step-granddaughter, Macy English of Bluffton, SC; her siblings: Jim Rivette (Althea) of Corinth, Mary Maloney (Bill) of Greenfield Center, and Florence “Curly” (John) Yannaci of Englewood, FL; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and her longtime caregiver, Pauline Motley.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon, June 10, 2023 at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth. A Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth.

The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to The American Lung Association www.lung.org.