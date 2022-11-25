Nov. 7, 1932—Nov. 21, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joan Ann Provost, 90, passed peacefully Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home in South Glens Falls.

Born Nov. 7, 1932 in Thomson, NY she was the daughter of James and Eunice (Flanders) Brockway.

She was employed by the Joy Department Store from which she retired.

Some of Joan’s favorite past times were sitting on her front porch rocker and backyard swing, doing word search puzzles and she loved a scratch off ticket. She also enjoyed going to any casino and watching “the tube.” She loved any and all dogs, as she had several often two or three at a time. She also loved owls and cardinals.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her so much joy. She adored all of them. One of her greatest joys was attending the annual Brockway family reunion held in July every year.

Her sense of humor was comical; her one-liners left you in stiches. She was a simple and easy person to please. Joan was the kindest, sweetest, giving person and she loved everyone. Her home was your home. She touched many peoples lives. She never asked for anything but would give you everything. She was an angel who was loved by many and she will be dearly missed.

She is predeceased by her parents, James and Eunice Brockway, her husband of 38 years, Andrew Provost, her nine sisters, six brothers and her sons, Thomas Brockway and Joseph Poirier.

Joan is survived by her children: JoAnn (Stanley) Gonyea of Cabot, AR, Louise (Tim Priest) Nason of Kingsbury, Andrew (Melanie) Provost, Jr. of Maysville, NC, Theresa (Peter) Darrah of Kingsbury, and Marianne Hughes of South Glens Falls; her twin brother, John “Jack” Brockway of Clifton Park; her brother, Mark Brockway of Argyle; her sister-in-law, Audrey Brockway of Hudson Falls. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Nov. 28, 2022 at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at St, Mary’s Cemetery, 225 Main St., South Glens Falls.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at Regan Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Those who wish to send a donation in her name may do so to the SPCA of your choice or the Diabetes Foundation.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Ann Evans and the Community Hospice. The family would also like to thank her neighbors especially Bill and JoEllen McGuire; her caregivers Laney Hudson, Becky March, and her previous caregivers.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.