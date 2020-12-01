WHITEHALL—Joan Ann McGrath Neiles, 86, passed into the loving arms of our Lord with family by her side on November 27, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born February 22, 1934 in Whitehall. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Marion (Beaudoin) McGrath.

Joan attended Whitehall Central School, Class of 1953. She was a life-long resident of Whitehall. She worked at Bill Jacksons for many years and Sears Catalogue location, both also located in Whitehall. She volunteered at Skene Manor also for many years.

She married James K. Neiles July 25, 1953 at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. They had three children: Kim, James and Patricia. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. She drew her strength from her faith. Her most treasured past time was spending time in prayer. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, volunteered at many church functions and participated in many more. She also enjoyed the company of great friends and her card club who met every Tuesday evening for more than thirty years.

Besides her faith and family, she enjoyed traveling, softball, line-dancing and swimming. She was always active in The Senior Citizen Program and was very proud to be Senior Citizen of the Year for 2010/2011.