Joan Ann Johnson

March 9, 1957 — Dec. 19, 2019
WHITEHALL — Joan Ann McCullough Johnson, 62, beloved mother, wife, aunt and sister passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2019.
Joan was born in Long Branch, New Jersey on March 9, 1957, the daughter of Joseph and Florence Marie (Ackerly) McCullough. She moved to Florida with her family as a teenager and graduated in 1976 from Coconut Creek High School.
She married Arthur Johnson on July 1, 2009. For many years, she worked in Florida as a school bus driver, then Palm Transportation as a bus driver. When they relocated to Granville, she worked at Orvis making fishing rods.
Her family brought her the biggest joy in her life. She loved spending time with great grandkids. Her passion was music, dancing and singing karaoke. She will be remembered as a caring, outgoing, kind and fun-loving person.
Joan was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Joseph Matthew McCullough, Rodney Thomas McCullough and John Thomas McCullough. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Arthur; her children, Keri-Ann Sayers Whitney and Jeffrey William Sayers and Tracy Monahan and Scott Johnson; her siblings, Florence McCullough, Michael McCullough, Marilyn Calandriello, John McCullough, Barbara Clements (Joe), Janet Ruwe (Timothy), and Maureen Bernstein (Robert). Joan was blessed with three grandchildren, Kodi Sayers, Logan Levakis and Michael Whitney II; and great grandchildren, Marley and Genesis Spencer in addition to many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Fort Ann Firehouse, 11289 Route 149, Fort Ann.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home in Granville.
