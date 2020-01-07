Joan Ann Johnson

March 9, 1957 — Dec. 19, 2019

WHITEHALL — Joan Ann McCullough Johnson, 62, beloved mother, wife, aunt and sister passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2019.

Joan was born in Long Branch, New Jersey on March 9, 1957, the daughter of Joseph and Florence Marie (Ackerly) McCullough. She moved to Florida with her family as a teenager and graduated in 1976 from Coconut Creek High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She married Arthur Johnson on July 1, 2009. For many years, she worked in Florida as a school bus driver, then Palm Transportation as a bus driver. When they relocated to Granville, she worked at Orvis making fishing rods.

Her family brought her the biggest joy in her life. She loved spending time with great grandkids. Her passion was music, dancing and singing karaoke. She will be remembered as a caring, outgoing, kind and fun-loving person.