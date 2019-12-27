Joan Ann Forkas
Nov. 1, 1937 — Dec. 23, 2019

TICONDEROGA — Joan Ann Forkas, 82, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Elderwood of Ticonderoga.

Born in Ticonderoga, Nov. 1, 1937, she was daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Dorothy H. (Bacon) Woodard.

Joan was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School, Class of 1955.

She was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and was self-employed as a Beautician for many years.

Joan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Joseph R. Forkas on July 22, 2015. She was also pre-deceased by four brothers, Kenneth Jr., Gilbert , James and Percy Woodard; and by one sister, Adele F. Jones.

Survivors include her three sons, Thomas J., Louis J. and Stephen M. Forkas, all of Ticonderoga; four sisters, Nancy LaTour of Hague, Kathy Flores of Glens Falls, Rosemary Moore of Putnam Station, and Linda Woodard of Putnam Station; four granddaughters, Sara, Samantha Joe, Jessica and Naomi; and three great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may call from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

The Rite of Committal will take place in the Spring at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

