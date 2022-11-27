Jan. 27, 1930—Nov. 15, 2022

CLEVERDALE — Joan (Ahr) Robertson, 92, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home in Cleverdale.

Born Jan. 27, 1930 in Buffalo, NY and was the daughter of the late Arthur F. and Frances M. (Zacher) Ahr.

Joan graduated from Albany State University in 1951 earning her a position as an English teacher. While studying there she became a life member of American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was active in the Adirondack Branch for decades, where she was a longtime member of the branch’s Morning Literature Study Group.

Joan was an enthusiastic lover of nature. She was a member of the Audubon Society and was an early Adirondack 46er. She was proud of the accomplishment of climbing the 46 high peaks, which she finished July 13, 1986, the 2,233rd to do this. Now the list has more than 13,000 hikers’ names.

Joan shared her love of nature with Girl Scouts in the area, and showed the troops how to construct pine needle baskets and dolls made from pine cones.

Joan served three terms as a commissioner for the Lake George Park Commission, volunteering many hours evaluating lakeshore projects. She was active in many other organizations, as well as, Adirondack Park Agency, Every Women’s Council, Boy Scouts, Aging in Place and Warren/Washington County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse. She also was the Campaign Director for her husband during election campaigns for Queensbury and Warren County Public Offices.

As a young girl in the 1930s, with the help of her father, Joan built a Soap Box Derby car and won the local Soap Box Derby competition. The following year she was unable to defend her title because the rules were changed and she was unable to participate. As a result, Joan became a lifelong champion for women’s rights.

For many years, she was an active member of the Harrisena Church in Queensbury.

Joan is predeceased by her husband, Hammond Robertson, Jr. who passed away Dec. 6, 2006.

She is survived by her children: Hammond “Skip” Robertson and his wife, Sandy of Southwick, MA, BethAmy Robertson of Glens Falls, NY and Douglas Robertson and his wife, Joan of Horseheads, NY; her grandchildren: Andrew Robertson, Liz Rodas and her husband Carlos of Lisbon, ME, Dr. Stephanie Marie Robertson of Gothenburg, Sweden and Alexandra Lynne Robertson of Horseheads, NY. She is also survived by her nine great-grandchildren.

Burial will take place on a later date at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Memorial donations in Joan’s name may be made to the North Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department, 2663 Ridge Road, Queensbury.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.