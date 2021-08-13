Sept. 13, 1940—Aug. 1, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Joan A. Tracy, 80, of Queensbury, died peacefully on Sunday, August 1, 2021 due to complications from dementia, following a brief stay at the Warren Center nursing and rehab facility.

Born on September 13, 1940, she was one of twelve children raised in Whitehall, NY, by the late Raymond and Helen (Brown) Hurley.

In 1959, she graduated from Whitehall High School. Joan married Eugene “Mike” Tracy in the spring of 1964. They spent 43 years together before his death in 2008. She moved to Norfolk, VA in 1964, to be with Mike who was serving in the U.S. Navy. In 1965, she returned home to give birth to her first child while her husband was out to sea. Joan, Mike and their three children would live in Whitehall before moving to South Glens Falls in the summer of 1977. For the next thirty-three years, she spent the majority of her adult life raising her family there. After her husband passed away, Joan moved to Queensbury in 2010.

Joan had many jobs over the years; she worked at the DMV, Clark’s Department Store; at the coffee shop in the Glens Falls Hospital and Caldor for almost nine years. She retired in 2003 after working four years at the Rite Aid in South Glens Falls.