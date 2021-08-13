Sept. 13, 1940—Aug. 1, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Joan A. Tracy, 80, of Queensbury, died peacefully on Sunday, August 1, 2021 due to complications from dementia, following a brief stay at the Warren Center nursing and rehab facility.
Born on September 13, 1940, she was one of twelve children raised in Whitehall, NY, by the late Raymond and Helen (Brown) Hurley.
In 1959, she graduated from Whitehall High School. Joan married Eugene “Mike” Tracy in the spring of 1964. They spent 43 years together before his death in 2008. She moved to Norfolk, VA in 1964, to be with Mike who was serving in the U.S. Navy. In 1965, she returned home to give birth to her first child while her husband was out to sea. Joan, Mike and their three children would live in Whitehall before moving to South Glens Falls in the summer of 1977. For the next thirty-three years, she spent the majority of her adult life raising her family there. After her husband passed away, Joan moved to Queensbury in 2010.
Joan had many jobs over the years; she worked at the DMV, Clark’s Department Store; at the coffee shop in the Glens Falls Hospital and Caldor for almost nine years. She retired in 2003 after working four years at the Rite Aid in South Glens Falls.
Joan loved to cook, watch her favorite soap opera “The Young & The Restless,” read romance novels, biographies on political figures and celebrities as well as listen to the music of Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Billy Joel and Daniel O’Day, among others. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and going to lunch with siblings. To all who knew her she was warm, kind and sweet and was a caring loving mother to her three children.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Eugene Tracy; an infant son Michael Scott Tracy; three brothers, Raymond Hurley, Jr., Thomas Hurley and John Hurley; four sisters, Jean Seymour, Rosemary Brooks, Laura Steves and Marjorie Moore.
She is survived by three children, two daughters: Mary Beth Mumblo of Hudson Falls, Joanne Haines and her husband John of South Glens Falls; and one son, Raymond Tracy of Queensbury; four siblings: a brother Harold “Jake” Hurley; three sisters: Elizabeth “Betty” DeLuca, Teresa “Jackie” Love and Mary Archambault; her grandchildren: Jessica Mumblo and fiance Steven Carpenter, Nicholas Haines, Josh Mumblo, his wife Rayna and Kyle Haines; her great-grandchildren: Cali Jo Haines, Alie Haines, Blake Cronc, Braydon Mumblo, Skyla Carpenter, Liam Hayes, James Mumblo, Estella Haines; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Glens Falls Hospital, especially the doctors and nurses who took good care of mom and all of the staff at the Warren Center.
At Joan’s request, there will be no calling hours.
She will be interred alongside her husband at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com
