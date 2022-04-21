Jan 25, 1948—April 18, 2022
QUEENSBURY — The beautiful Joan A. Perrotte, 74, of Solomon Heights, Queensbury, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born January 25, 1948, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Regina (Kelly) Perrotte.
Joan retired after thirty years of dedicated service from NAMIC, most recently AngioDynamics.
She was a gift to all who knew her. Full of smiles, laughter and above all, protective, supportive, and loving. Joan loved her children, animals, country music, line dancing, camping and campfires, gardening, holidays with family, and celebrating others.
In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her most beautiful sister, Susan K. Alber; many pets; and her most recent beloved dog, Foxie.
Joan is survived by her children: Brenda Barrett and Ed Burns of Warrensburg, Kimberly Jump of So. Glens Falls, Donald and Amy Barrett of Gansevoort, and Robert J. Havens of Burlington, VT; her grandchildren: Keith Stewart and Chelsea Sears, Samantha and Matt Augusta, Stan Walczak, Sara Walczak, Kyle Jump and Kaitlin D’Angelico. Dana Barrett, and Thomas Barrett; great-grandchildren: Lucian, Alexander, Jaxon, Matthew, Stephanie, and Addison; brother-in-law, Dave Alber; nephews: Kevin and Christine Alber, and Keith and Shanley Alber; also many close friends.
Per Joan’s request, there will be no calling hours. The family plans to schedule a memorial service in the fall, her favorite season.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to many special friends and neighbors that have been there for her over the years.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to an Animal Rescue, in her memory.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
