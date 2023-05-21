April 15, 1943—May 19, 2023
CORINTH — It is with sadness we announce the passing of Jo-Anne (Lanne) Devine on May 19, 2023.
Born April 15, 1943, the daughter of the late Harvey and Rita Connors, she grew up in Clifton Park, New York and graduated from Shenendehowa High School in 1961.
An avid crafter, Jo-Anne’s happiest moments were attending craft shows with her parents and family members. She is known for sewing doll clothes, knitting afghans, and making Christmas decorations.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her large family. She found joy in gardening, camping trips to Lake Champlain, watching old Western movies, and spending time with her beloved dog, Jake.
Jo-Anne was predeceased by her first husband David Lanne, Sr., long-time partner, Raymond Snyder, and her son, David Lanne, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Devine; her daughters: Michelle Aurelia (Jerry); Karen Hulka (Bill); and Janine Harlach (Brian); and her sons: Patrick Lanne(Michelle) and Stephen Lanne (Lisa); along with three step-children: Tammy (Ann)Devine; Beth (Michael) Minervini; and John (Melissa) Devine; and their children.
Sisters, Rita Adams (Roy) and Diane Altobello (Lou); her brother, Harvey Connors, Jr.
Grandchildren: Joy, Ashley, Samantha, Jaime, Brett, Melissa, Elizabeth, Zachary, Lukas, Aaron, Autumn, Elliot, Shelby, Jakob and Stephen; her nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for her including the nurses and doctors at Albany Med and NYOH and the staff at Community Hospice.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home in Clifton Park.
Calling hours will be held at the funeral home that morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Interment will be held in the Clifton Park Center Cemetery, Clifton Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Please feel free to express your online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
