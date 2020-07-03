June 21, 1946 — July 1, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Jo-Ann Mary McIntosh, 74 of Queensbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home and with her loving family at her side.
Born in Glens Falls on June 21, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Hughlan Whitman and Alice Duprey Whitman. She was a lifelong area resident, attended, and graduated from Glens Fall High School.
Jo-Ann was proud to serve her country with the United States Navy.
She was employed at Glens Falls National Bank for 20 plus years, as a Bank Card Service Rep.
Jo-Ann enjoyed gambling, watching dog races, playing cards and bowling. She traveled to Florida with her brother, Donald to see her brother, Hughlan and his family. Jo-Ann loved her family and cherished her time spent with them because they meant the world to her.
In addition to her parents, her young son, Hughlan Clyde McIntosh, predeceased her.
Jo-Ann is survived by her husband, James C. McIntosh; her sons, James (Carrie) McIntosh of Glens Falls and David (Erica) McIntosh; her brothers, Donald Whitman of South Glens Falls and Hughlan Whitman of Florida and Warrensburg. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, July 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Monday at the Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.
The family would like to thank the CR Wood Cancer Center, High Peaks Hospice and family friend and caregiver Amy Viger, for all the wonderful care and compassion given to Jo-Ann and her family during this difficult time.
Those who wish may make donations in Jo-Ann’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.