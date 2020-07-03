June 21, 1946 — July 1, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Jo-Ann Mary McIntosh, 74 of Queensbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home and with her loving family at her side.

Born in Glens Falls on June 21, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Hughlan Whitman and Alice Duprey Whitman. She was a lifelong area resident, attended, and graduated from Glens Fall High School.

Jo-Ann was proud to serve her country with the United States Navy.

She was employed at Glens Falls National Bank for 20 plus years, as a Bank Card Service Rep.

Jo-Ann enjoyed gambling, watching dog races, playing cards and bowling. She traveled to Florida with her brother, Donald to see her brother, Hughlan and his family. Jo-Ann loved her family and cherished her time spent with them because they meant the world to her.

In addition to her parents, her young son, Hughlan Clyde McIntosh, predeceased her.