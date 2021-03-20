Jo Ann Brooks-Short

Apr. 7, 1950—Mar. 9, 2021

MALTA—On April 7, 1950, Jo was born to Mary and Joseph Brooks in Petersburg, VA. However, she was later raised in Englewood, NJ, by her aunt and uncle Winifred and Edward Cheives.

Jo attended Englewood Public Schools; and she was a proud member of Dwight Morrow High School’s Marching Corps. Upon graduating in 1968, she entered Grace Downs Airline and Secretarial School. This experience prepared her for various secretarial and administrative assistant positions inclusive of: Union Carbide, New York City, Roche, Sterling Forest, NY, Sandy Hill Corp, Hudson Falls, NY, and Simon Paper Engineering in Saratoga Springs, NY. She also worked for a number of years for Boston Scientific/AngioDynamics, Glens Falls, NY and a stint with Global Foundries, Malta, NY.

Jo’s acquired managerial skills enabled her to also manage the gift shop at the Gideon Putnam Hotel in Saratoga Springs. Although most of her adult life was spent in New York State, she also managed the gift shop at the Jefferson Hotel during a four-year residency in Richmond, VA.

Jo had a passion for domestic and international travel. She was also a chronic shopper and a TJ Maxx and HomeGoods groupie. As a result of her part time position at Pier 1, it was hard not to stumble upon a plethora of the store’s products in her home.