Jan. 24, 1960—Feb. 15, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jimmy M. Chism, 62, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born Jan. 24, 1960, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of the late Birgis and Bessie (Walker) Chism.

Upon graduation from high school, Jimmy enlisted in the United States Navy in 1979 and proudly served his country until his retirement in 1995.

Jimmy was a very patriotic man who worked as a carpenter and a handyman. He could fix anything that was broken and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed watching sci-fi movies, documentaries, was an avid reader, and was often accompanied by his beloved dog Crystal who passed away before him.

Most of all, Jimmy loved his grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. He looked forward to spending as much time as he could with them at cookouts, birthday parties, and other get-togethers. He will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy is predeceased by his sisters; Betty Shanks and Carol Rodenbaugh, and his brothers; Burgess Chism and Donald Chism.

Left to cherish his memory are his longtime companion Colleen McGowan; his sons: Jimmy Chism II (Geimi), and Scott Chism (Ana); his step-son Joshua Warner (Michelle); his grandchildren: Miguel, Michael, Haley, Kaydon, and Octavia; his brothers: John David Chism (Cindy), Bobby Chism and Lonnie Chism (Sharon); his sisters: Patricia Thompson and JoNell (Werner) Clyden; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Memorial Service will follow the calling hours at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Yancy officiating.

Interment with military honors will take place at 1:30 p.m. following the services at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

Memorial donations in Jimmy’s name can be made to the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.