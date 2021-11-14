Jan. 27, 1963—Nov. 10, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Jimmy D. Clayberger, 58, of Lake George, NY passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his home with his wife by his side. Jimmy was born January 27, 1963 in Columbus, GA, the son of Earnesteen (Griffin) Clayberger Allen and the late David Clayberger.

Jimmy worked as a cook and a maintenance person before developing health problems. He loved fishing and was proud of his cooking skills. Jimmy was a people person, with an infectious laugh and made friends with everyone he met along the way. He will be missed.

In addition to his father, Jimmy was predeceased by his stepfather Richard P. Allen.

He is survived by his loving wife, whom he married on October 31, 1996, Teresa A. (Browne) Clayberger of Lake George, NY; his mother Earnesteen Allen of GA; his brothers: Paul Clayberger, Danny Clayberger and Ricky Clayberger, all of GA; his sisters: Paula Parks and Tina Rogers both of GA; stepbrothers Richard Allen and Richard P. Allen, Jr. of GA; many nieces, nephews; and friends.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org) or to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) in memory of Jimmy.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

