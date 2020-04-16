Jim Patnode

March 27, 1945 — April 12, 2020
QUEENSBURY — James Richard Patnode, 75, a resident of Queensbury, passed away at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020 following an extensive cardiac history, surrounded by his wife and family.
Jim was born on March 27, 1945 in Burlington, Vermont and was the son of the late Richard and Eleanor (Morrell) Patnode. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Michael Patnode.
Jim was a 1963 high school graduate of Guilderland Central High School and married his childhood sweetheart and high school lab partner, Marcie Hall. He received his Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University graduating Magna Cum Laude with a dual degree in Pulp & Paper Engineering and Chemical Engineering.
He was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force with the rank of Airman First Class stationed at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona working on the Titan II Missiles. He received a letter of commendation from the former Commander in Chief, Richard Nixon for saving a Titan II Missile Site.
Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and always put his family first. His mannerisms were legendary and he brought light and laughter to our lives. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor never missing an opportunity to “tune someone up.” He was a walking encyclopedia and loved trivia especially sports trivia. Jim and Marcie had the pleasure of taking thirteen cruises together. As a family, they took many vacations to Cape Cod and Lake Placid with lots of fun and laughter. He loved going to his kids and grandkids swim meets, softball and baseball games.
Jim had a long career in the pulp and paper industry working for Scott Paper, Tembec, Inc. and his own consulting business. Throughout his career he was able to travel the world visiting places like Korea, New Zealand, Japan, Belgium and all over Europe.
Survivors include his caring and loving wife of fifty two years, Marcie (Hall) Patnode of Queensbury; his daughter, Corey Leeret of Natick, Massachusetts; his son, Christopher Patnode and wife Kristin of Glens Falls; his three grandchildren, Benjamin Leeret, Brooke Patnode and Makenzie Backus; his sister, Diane Patnode of Fairfax, Vermont; and two Aunts, Madeline Patnode of Alburg, Vermont and Patricia Coyne of Weymouth, Massachusetts.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury. There are no calling hours scheduled due to the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.
For those who wish, on-line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton, Sullivan, Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
