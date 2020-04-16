Jim Patnode

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

March 27, 1945 — April 12, 2020

QUEENSBURY — James Richard Patnode, 75, a resident of Queensbury, passed away at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020 following an extensive cardiac history, surrounded by his wife and family.

Jim was born on March 27, 1945 in Burlington, Vermont and was the son of the late Richard and Eleanor (Morrell) Patnode. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Michael Patnode.

Jim was a 1963 high school graduate of Guilderland Central High School and married his childhood sweetheart and high school lab partner, Marcie Hall. He received his Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University graduating Magna Cum Laude with a dual degree in Pulp & Paper Engineering and Chemical Engineering.

He was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force with the rank of Airman First Class stationed at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona working on the Titan II Missiles. He received a letter of commendation from the former Commander in Chief, Richard Nixon for saving a Titan II Missile Site.