Dec. 12, 1966 — Aug. 6, 2020

ATHOL — Jill M. Brock, 53, of Dartmouth Road, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at her home following a brief, courageous battle with cancer.

Born Dec. 12, 1966 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of Audrey (Finch) Hanley of South Glens Falls and the late Joseph Hanley.

First and foremost, Jill enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Abigail. She loved tending to her gardens, long motorcycle rides, and walking on the beach in Maine.

Besides her father, she is predeceased by her beloved four-legged sidekick, Mabel Mae.

She is survived by her mother, Audrey Hanley of South Glens Falls; her beloved husband of 18 years, Bryan Brock of Athol; children, Danielle Baldwin of Athol and Aaron Baldwin of Cobleskill; siblings, Joseph Hanley, Jr., of Queensbury, Karyn Salisbury of South Glens Falls, Pamela Vaillancourt of Gansevoort; and Penny Wolfe of South Glens Falls; her granddaughter, Abigail Baldwin of Amsterdam; as well as her best friend, Cathy Porter of Fort Edward.