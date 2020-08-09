Dec. 12, 1966 — Aug. 6, 2020
ATHOL — Jill M. Brock, 53, of Dartmouth Road, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at her home following a brief, courageous battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 12, 1966 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of Audrey (Finch) Hanley of South Glens Falls and the late Joseph Hanley.
First and foremost, Jill enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Abigail. She loved tending to her gardens, long motorcycle rides, and walking on the beach in Maine.
Besides her father, she is predeceased by her beloved four-legged sidekick, Mabel Mae.
She is survived by her mother, Audrey Hanley of South Glens Falls; her beloved husband of 18 years, Bryan Brock of Athol; children, Danielle Baldwin of Athol and Aaron Baldwin of Cobleskill; siblings, Joseph Hanley, Jr., of Queensbury, Karyn Salisbury of South Glens Falls, Pamela Vaillancourt of Gansevoort; and Penny Wolfe of South Glens Falls; her granddaughter, Abigail Baldwin of Amsterdam; as well as her best friend, Cathy Porter of Fort Edward.
Friends may call on Jill’s family from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. Please bring your mask as New York state social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.