Jessie O. VanGuilder

HAMPTON — Jessie Olive VanGuilder, 76, passed away at Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation following a short illness.
Jessie was born on Nov. 9, 1942 in Slyboro, the daughter of the late Harold and Nellie (VanGuilder) Goodspeed.
Jessie was a devout member of the Truthville Baptist Church. Her faith was extremely important to her. She looked forward to attending all worship and activities at the church and spending time with her church family.
She looked forward to going for rides with her brother, John. After church on Sunday she enjoyed movie time with her son, Randy. She loved lawn sale adventures. Jessie’s daily regimen always included Family Feud (Steve Harvey) and Dr. Phil. She thoroughly enjoyed traditional country music, often listening to Cat Country Radio. Jessie’s bedtime was very early, except the night of the Country Music Awards. That night she was awake for the duration of that show. She was quite a shopper. Her family was often amazed at how one person could spend so much in a dollar store. She loved her trips to Walmart with her daughter. They could be a couple of hours adventure if Jessie had her way. Jessie had a collection of “pig” items which she treasured. If it had a pig on it, she had a place for it.
Jessie was predeceased her parents; her husband, Edward VanGuilder in 2011; a son, Duwayne; and a grandson, Nathan. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ricky, Randy and Mitchell VanGuilder and her daughter, Mona Lisa Wilson (Steven). She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Alicia, Eric (Marilee), Carlos, Ashley (Charles), Kristopher, Nicole and Cody. Jessie is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Pecor; and her brother, John Goodspeed as well as many great grandchildren. Left to miss her terribly is her canine companion, Oliver.
Friends may call from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Gebo. The funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
