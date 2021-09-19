Dec. 21, 1940—Sept. 17, 2021

GRANVILLE — Jessie N. Casavant passed on September 17, 2021 after an extended illness. She was born in Granville, NY on December 21, 1940 to George K. and Evelyn (Smith) Norton. Jessie is survived by her husband, Paul of 59 years; a daughter, Kristin (Rob) Eiben of Scottsdale, AZ; a son, Kevin (Debbie); beloved grandchildren: Jack and Anna Casavant of Syracuse, NY; sister, Christina Donohue; brother, George (Barbara) Norton; and numerous cousins and other relatives in the Granville and Vermont area. She is predeceased by her parents as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from Granville and nearby Vermont.

She attended school in Granville, NY where she was extremely active in music and sports. Jessie played violin in the school orchestra, was drum majorette in the school marching band and applied her major skills on the piano, accompanying the school chorus. She sang in her church choir and played piano and sang at various area events during her high school years.

Following high school graduation in 1958 she pursued her love of music and enrolled in the New York State University at Potsdam Crane School of Music. She was a piano major and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education and NYS Certification in Music K-12.