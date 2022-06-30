July 14, 1923—June 27, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jessie May Passino, 98, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, June 27, 2022, two weeks shy of her 99th birthday.

Born on July 14, 1923, in Brandon, VT, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ellen (Rowe) Varney.

After graduating from high school, Jessie attended courses and obtained her certificate as a nurse’s aide. Born to be a caretaker, even after retiring from Hallmark as a longtime CNA, she continued to care for her family. She spent many hours behind the wheel taking family from here to there.

At the age of 18, in 1941, Jessie married her soulmate, Arthur Passino. They spent many wonderful years together.

Her family and faith were important in her life. She was a longtime dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Hudson Falls, where she developed many lifelong friends.

Jessie had a long and interesting life and many wonderful memories. Besides her faith, her family and her friends, the Yankees held a special place in her heart. She never missed a game and while watching, Jessie could never be interrupted, nor would she answer a phone call. Jessie was a beautiful person and very generous, always doing for those she loved.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Donald Passino and her daughter, Audray Humiston.

Survivors include her children: Anita Phillips, Arthur Passino, Cynthia Simpson and her husband Frank, Roger Passino and his wife Debra, Marie Drinkwine and her husband Richard, Carl Passino and his wife Pamela and Walter Passino and his significant other Ginger Wallace; 28 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many loving family members, too numerous to list.

Friends may call on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Chaffin, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Hudson Falls, officiating.

Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 202, Albany, NY 12205 or Make-a-Wish Foundation, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205.

