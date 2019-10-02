Aug. 7, 1966 — Sept. 28, 2019
WARRENSBURG — Jessica Mabb, 53, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 at her home.
Born on Aug. 7, 1966 she was the daughter of Gary Mabb Sr. and Stephanie (Prevost) Mabb.
Jessica attended North Warren School in Chestertown.
She had many hobbies, which included making homemade jewelry. She loved her cats and enjoyed shopping.
Survivors include her parents, Gary Mabb Sr. of Glens Falls and Stephanie (Prevost) Mabb of Ballston Spa; her fiancé, Dave of Warrensburg; her two sons, Travis Thissell of North Creek and Drew Reiniger of Oklahoma; two grandsons, Jace Thissell and Remmington Thissell of North Creek; and her granddaughter, Sha-Lynn Reiniger of Oklahoma; two nieces, Stephanie Meade and Kerrie Meade; and her siblings, Melodie (Alan) Meade, Gary (Doreen) Mabb Jr., Michael Mabb and Jon (Alicia) Mabb.
Friends may call from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jessica's name may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
