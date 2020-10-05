June 14, 1982 — Oct. 2, 2020
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Jesse R. Combs, 38, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on June 14, 1982 to Stephen and Michele Combs and was of the Baptist faith. Jesse will be remembered as a funny, big-hearted fellow who loved his family, friends, and motorcycles. You could always count on him to be the life of the party wherever he went. Jesse will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Jesse is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Martin and Adrienne Wall; his paternal grandparents, Stephen and Alice Combs; and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving partner of 14 years, Kim Sanders; parents, Stephen and Michele Combs; brother, Stephen Combs, Jr. (Linda); sister, Windy Faison (Derek); nephew, Stephen G.; nieces: Karrin and Heavon; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jesse’s family invites friends to celebrate his life with a memorial gathering on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home, 417 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, Georgia. Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
