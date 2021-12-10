Jesse Maffuid

Oct. 19, 1928 - Nov. 28, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, MD — Jesse Maffuid, 93, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at his home. He was born on Oct. 19, 1928 in South Glens Falls, New York, one of six children of Anthony and Marian (Deepe) Maffuid. He graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1947 and Rochester Institute of Technology in 1955, where he was named to the Dean's List.

Mr. Maffuid spent his career in the machine tool field, working in design, marketing and sales. He was employed by the Jones and Lamson Machine Company in Vermont, Polaroid Corporation in Massachusetts and the Bullard Corporation in Connecticut. In 1975, Mr. Maffuid joined the National Machine Builders Association in McClean, Virginia as Director of International Trade where he was responsible for the American machine tool industry entering foreign markets and engaging in exporting U.S. built metalworking equipment around the world. His endeavors took him to nearly 30 countries where he made it possible for the U.S. machine tool business to gain a foothold in foreign competition.

He led the first government-approved trade mission to the People's Republic of China in November of 1975, which closely followed President Nixon's historic visit. In addition, he was responsible for holding the first American Machine Tool Exhibits in many foreign nations, as well as numerous U.S. trade missions, technical symposiums and machine tool shows.

Jesse served on the National Arbitration Board as a certified arbitrator and was also given the distinguished service award by the U.S. Department of Commerce, testified before Congressional hearings on behalf of the machine tool industry and was a guest speaker at the United States War College in Washington, D.C. In addition, he spoke to many American industrial groups concerning international trade and exporting.

Mr. Maffuid retired in 1986 and moved from Bethesda, Maryland to the Eastern Shore where he had a home on Jenkins Creek in Cambridge, Maryland. Jesse enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, cooking, his family and many friends. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews and their children, in upstate New York, Connecticut and Florida. He was preceded in death by his brother Samuel and sisters Helen Maffuid, Elizabeth Marzola, Grace Morrissey and Carmelita Sexton.

A funeral service was held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Cesar Gonzalez officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, 2450 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55454. Burial was held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at St. George Cemetery, South Glens Falls, New York 12803.